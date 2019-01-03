'It was a moment of pride to sing the Indian national anthem at the SCG today'

SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Australian singer and composer Pav Dharia, singing the Indian national anthem at the SCG today

Punjabi Australian singer and composer Pav Dharia, singing the Indian national anthem at the SCG in 2019. (File photo). Source: Supplied

Published 3 January 2019 at 5:56pm, updated 3 January 2019 at 6:10pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Australian Punjabi singer and musician Pav Dharia sang the Indian national anthem before the start of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground today.

"The last time I was at the SCG, it was actually the last ODI that Sachin Tendulkar played, and I was playing the dhol to support the Indian cricket team," said Pav Dharia to SBS Punjabi.

"But today, the feeling was entirely different because I knew that over a billion people were watching me as I sang."

"It really was a moment of pride for me because although I was born in India, I moved to Australia at the age of 10 - having done my schooling here, I can obviously sing the Australian national anthem with my eyes closed. But I really did practice singing the Indian anthem a lot before taking the stage today."

Pav Dharia
Source: Seven Network


Pav Dharia adds, “I was quite relieved when I finished singing at the SCG, because I was quite nervous going in.” 

"But this is a great way to start 2019 and probably something that every musician aspires to have in their resume."

Pav Dharia is a well known Punjabi music composer and singer who began his musical career in Melbourne and now lives in Sydney with his family.

He has received music as an inheritance from his father Davinder Dharia, who is a well known Punjabi folk singer and runs a large music academy in Sydney.  

Sydney based Australian Punjabi singer and musician Pav Dharia
Sydney based Australian Punjabi singer and musician Pav Dharia Source: Supplied


