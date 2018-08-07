SBS Punjabi

It’s Sawan time!

Teeyan festival was the first event of Koonj.

Punjabi women performing the folkdance 'gidha', at Teeyan celebrations during the month of Sawan. Source: Supplied

Published 7 August 2018 at 4:22pm, updated 26 July 2019 at 6:24pm
By Ruchika Talwar
It is time for a month-long celebration of rains and new beginnings for India as well as the Indian diaspora. The month of Sawan is a time to rejoice, indulge in sweets and also marks the start of the festive season.

According to the Indian or ‘desi’ calendar, as we call it, the current month is the month of Sawan. It garners more significance than any other month of the year because of the beautiful, colourful and flavourful associations we have with it. It not only infuses greenery and freshness into the environment because of the monsoon that ensues, but also has a life and energy of its own by way of special food, music, dance and religious rituals. It also marks the advent of the festive season in India, which lasts a good six months.

Here is an audio treat in Punjabi for our listeners on and during the month of Sawan.

