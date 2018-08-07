It’s Sawan time!

According to the Indian or ‘desi’ calendar, as we call it, the current month is the month of Sawan. It garners more significance than any other month of the year because of the beautiful, colourful and flavourful associations we have with it. It not only infuses greenery and freshness into the environment because of the monsoon that ensues, but also has a life and energy of its own by way of special food, music, dance and religious rituals. It also marks the advent of the festive season in India, which lasts a good six months.





Here is an audio treat in Punjabi for our listeners on and during the month of Sawan.



