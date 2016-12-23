SBS Punjabi

It's the most wonderful time of the year - Merry Christmas!

Gift

Gift Source: Getty Images

Published 23 December 2016 at 3:06pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Christmas is one of the biggest festivals of the western world with is celebrated with much fervour and joy all around the world.

During Christmas celebrations, it is common for various families to have meals together and to share in the giving of gifts. People also remember the less fortunate in society by providing things such as food, clothing, medication and shelter to those who may not be able to afford them. The day is made colourful by decorations that include Christmas trees, lights, nativity scenes, garlands, mistletoe and wreaths.

Most Christians attend church services during the eve of Christmas and on the day of Christmas. Sermons are usually based around the birth of Jesus and its importance to all humankind. The day is also commemorated by singing popular carols with various communities engaging in different festival activities.

Both Christians and non-Christians engage in this celebration because it has grown in popularity over the years as a time to make merry and to be with loved ones. Find out how people from different cultures celebrate Christmas and what it means to them.

SBS Punjabi wishes all its listeners a very Merry Christmas and a very happy New Year!

 





