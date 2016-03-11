ਜੁ ਲਰੈ ਦੀਨ ਕੇ ਹੇਤ - Historic and untold tale of Sikh bravery.

The play depicts the far sighted vision of a perfect human by Sikhs in seventies blended with modernism. The aim of the play is to change and create awareness about misinterpreted Sikh principles practiced by not on the Sikh community but also by the head of Gurudwaras and their leaders. The play is a series of flashbacks – Sikh sacrifices, evil social practices and hypocrisy of religious leaders.





The protagonist is a well-known Punjabi artist Harp Farmer who narrates the story throughout. The play is directed by a Bollywood and Melbourne based film director, writer, actor and community worker Alex Singh.



