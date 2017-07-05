"Jab We Met" after 70 years

PM Modi kicked off his three-day tour by visiting Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum, where he helped lay a wreath and offered a prayer. The visit is significant not just because it marks 25 years since the two nations established diplomatic relations.





Analysts say military ties appear to be driving the two nations together.India is among the world's biggest importers of military equipment, and Israel has become one of its major suppliers. Modi's trip comes weeks after India approved a defence deal with Israel worth $2bn.





Apart from discussing bilateral relations with his counterpart, Modi also includes on his agenda addressing the Indian diaspora community of more than 80,000 Jews of Indian origin who reside in Israel.





On July 6, the prime minister will travel to Hamburg for the G-20 Summit being hosted by Germany on July 7-8.



















