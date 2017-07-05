SBS Punjabi

"Jab We Met" after 70 years

SBS Punjabi

Narendra Modi, left, and Benjamin Netanyahu hug

Narendra Modi, left, and Benjamin Netanyahu hug Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 July 2017 at 7:16pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, given a red carpet welcome by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ben Gurion airport. There was a gaurd of honour followed by a grand ceremonial welcome. Netanyahu said "We've been waiting almost 70 years in fact, because yours is truly a historic visit".

Published 5 July 2017 at 7:16pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
PM Modi kicked off his three-day tour by visiting Jerusalem's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum, where he helped lay a wreath and offered a prayer. The visit is significant not just because it marks 25 years since the two nations established diplomatic relations.

Analysts say military ties appear to be driving the two nations together.India is among the world's biggest importers of military equipment, and Israel has become one of its major suppliers. Modi's trip comes weeks after India approved a defence deal with Israel worth $2bn.

Apart from discussing bilateral relations with his counterpart, Modi also includes on his agenda addressing the Indian diaspora community of more than 80,000 Jews of Indian origin who reside in Israel.

On July 6, the prime minister will travel to Hamburg for the G-20 Summit being hosted by Germany on July 7-8.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?