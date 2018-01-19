Jahaaz waali Kothi; an eye opening drama

SBS Punjabi is presenting this tragic tale of some youth who want to get into foreign countries by hook or crook. The agents don’t tell them the real process of getting into those dream worlds. In fact, they are made cross many borders on foot at risk of their own lives. Back at home, they are not used to such adverse climatic conditions & hard word and suddenly they are forced to walk, crawl and even travel hiding in boxes. Many get sick during this dangerous journey and remember the good old days where they can’t go back now.





During the travel, these youth compare the conditions even worse than that of animals at their cities.





The bottom-line message of this drama is; not to put your life at risk by blindly believing the migration agents. Crossing the borders illegally can be fatal. Not all are so lucky to survive and settle down respectably in countries of their dreams by going through what is depicted as hell in this drama.









