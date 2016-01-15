SBS Punjabi

Jaspal Singh granted special visa by DIBP to re enter Australia

SBS Punjabi

Jaspal Singh has been granted special visa to travel to India

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 January 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Manpreet K Singh, Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton has intervened in the case of Jaspal Singh and has granted him a special visa to allow him to re-enter Australia.

Published 15 January 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:52pm
By Manpreet K Singh, Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Jaspal Singh’s father passed away upon arriving at Melbourne airport and he wished to escort his father’s body back to India to perform the last rites. But due to the strict condition on his visa, he was not allowed to leave the country. If he did, he may have been denied re-entry to Australia.

The family had made an appeal to Immigration Minister, Mr Peter Dutton to intervene and make an exception on compassionate grounds.

READ MORE

Jaspal Singh and Mandeep Kaur send heartfelt thanks to Minister Peter Dutton



SBS Punjabi can now report that Mr Dutton has exercised his Ministerial intervention power under section 195A of the Migration Act 1958, to grant Jaspal a Bridging B Visa (subclass 020)

Jaspal Singh (with family) will now be able to leave Australia for the funeral of his father. He is required to re-enter Australia no later than 1st of March 2016.

Jaspal Singh has been granted a special visa to travel to India
Source: Supplied


 

Jaspal Singh's wife Mandeep Kaur, recounts the events of the day when the tragedy struck and expresses heartfelt gratitude to Minister Dutton for today's intervention  (listen to podcast above)

Read full story here:
Indian man may not be able to re-enter Australia

Indian man may not be allowed back into the country if he leaves



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'

gogi rai.jpg

'I ran till I recovered': How athletics helped Gogi Rai manage his asthma