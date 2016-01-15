Jaspal Singh granted special visa by DIBP to re enter Australia

Jaspal Singh’s father passed away upon arriving at Melbourne airport and he wished to escort his father’s body back to India to perform the last rites. But due to the strict condition on his visa, he was not allowed to leave the country. If he did, he may have been denied re-entry to Australia.





The family had made an appeal to Immigration Minister, Mr Peter Dutton to intervene and make an exception on compassionate grounds.





SBS Punjabi can now report that Mr Dutton has exercised his Ministerial intervention power under section 195A of the Migration Act 1958, to grant Jaspal a Bridging B Visa (subclass 020)





Jaspal Singh (with family) will now be able to leave Australia for the funeral of his father. He is required to re-enter Australia no later than 1 st of March 2016.





Jaspal Singh's wife Mandeep Kaur, recounts the events of the day when the tragedy struck and expresses heartfelt gratitude to Minister Dutton for today's intervention (listen to podcast above)





