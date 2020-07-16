Job Trainer scheme announced, as Australia's unemployment rate hits 22-year high

The Prime Minister spent today laying the foundations for the nation's recovery.





"The Australian economy is fighting back, the jobs of Australians depend on that fight ,the incomes of Australians depend on that fight and we are in it," he said.





More than 69-thousand jobs disappeared in June. And the official unemployment rate climbed from 7.1 to 7.4 percent.





"As we know, the effective rate of unemployment is likely to be far higher than what is illustrated here in these numbers and the treasurer and I and the employment minister have not been shy about pointing to that," Mr Morrison added.





The Opposition's Employment spokesman Brendan O'Connor says there’s more bad news to come.





The worst jobless figure in Australia in 22 years is set to slump even further as a result of Melbourne's crippling six-week coronavirus lock down.





"It is also the case that we're so close to a million unemployed Australians. It is very very distressful indeed, for those workers, their families and those businesses that have been struggling through this pandemic," said Mr O'Connor.





Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the player inside the picture at the top.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus



