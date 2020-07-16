SBS Punjabi

Job Trainer scheme announced, as Australia's unemployment rate hits 22-year high

Published 16 July 2020
By Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Australia's unemployment rate has hit its highest level since 1998 - with more than 800,000 Australians losing their jobs since the pandemic hit. While unveiling another round of economic support, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says income support will continue but only for those who are most in need.

The Prime Minister spent today laying the foundations for the nation's recovery.

"The Australian economy is fighting back, the jobs of Australians depend on that fight ,the incomes of Australians depend on that fight and we are in it," he said.

More than 69-thousand jobs disappeared in June. And the official unemployment rate climbed from 7.1 to 7.4 percent.

"As we know, the effective rate of unemployment is likely to be far higher than what is illustrated here in these numbers and the treasurer and I and the employment minister have not been shy about pointing to that," Mr Morrison added.

The Opposition's Employment spokesman Brendan O'Connor says there’s more bad news to come. 

The worst jobless figure in Australia in 22 years is set to slump even further as a result of Melbourne's crippling six-week coronavirus lock down.

"It is also the case that we're so close to a million unemployed Australians. It is very very distressful indeed, for those workers, their families and those businesses that have been struggling through this pandemic," said Mr O'Connor.

Listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the player inside the picture at the top.

