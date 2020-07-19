SBS Punjabi

Job Trainer scheme: What is it, and are you eligible?

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra

Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 July 2020 at 8:51am
By Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Mr Morrison has released his latest scheme after JobSeeker, JobKeeper and JobMaker - now its JobTrainer. It's to train or upskill up to 340,000 school leavers and job seekers.

Published 20 July 2020 at 8:51am
By Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Australia's unemployment rate has hit its highest level since 1998 - with more than 800,000 Australians losing their jobs since the pandemic hit. The Prime Minister spent Thursday 16 July  laying the foundations for the nation's recovery.

Scott Morrison says it's not all bad news. While full-time employment dropped, total employment rose. Mr Morrison says lost jobs are slowly being restored.

"And I would say to Australians, as difficult as these times are, let's not look down, let's look up, let's lift our heads. Today's employment figures shows there is hope. Today's employment figures shows we have done it before and we can do it again."

The Opposition's Treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers is warning although the new scheme has a catchy name, it lacks detail.

"I think there'll be a lot of skepticism and a lot of concern in the community, that this is just another marketing slogan, which falls over in the detail in the delay, and in the damage already done by seven years of cuts to TAFE and training and apprentices under the life of this coalition government."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?