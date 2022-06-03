Jury finds in Johnny Depp's favor in high profile defamation trial

The pair sued each other in a case triggered by an opinion piece Heard wrote in 2018 in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.





During the six-week trial, they accused each other of physical assault and destroying their respective careers.





The jury found Heard's statements about what took place during her brief marriage to Depp were "false" and she had acted with "actual malice".





But it wasn't a total legal defeat for Amber Heard.





The jury also found Depp had defamed his ex-wife through his own lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.





