Jury finds in Johnny Depp's favor in high profile defamation trial

Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse following the verdicts in her trial against Johnny Depp (AAP)

Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse following the verdicts in her trial against Johnny Depp

Published 3 June 2022 at 4:09pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
A jury in the United States has ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found Heard's statements about what took place during her brief marriage to Depp were "false" and she acted with "actual malice". But the jurors also found Depp had defamed Heard through his own lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

The pair sued each other in a case triggered by an opinion piece Heard wrote in 2018 in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

During the six-week trial, they accused each other of physical assault and destroying their respective careers.

The jury found Heard's statements about what took place during her brief marriage to Depp were "false" and she had acted with "actual malice".

But it wasn't a total legal defeat for Amber Heard.

The jury also found Depp had defamed his ex-wife through his own lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

