Kalam, Sur te Saaz - Interview with multi-talented Surinder Senger

Published 3 December 2015 at 5:42pm, updated 19 October 2021 at 4:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS

As part of our Kalam Sur nd Saaz segment, we talk to the multi talented Mrs Surinder Kaur Senger of Adelaide.Surinder Kaur along with her husband Mr Mehenga Singh runs a theatrical group to encourage local talent in our community. Surinder also takes care of administrative side of things.Apart from this, Surinder talks to us about her passion for reciting poetry which she acquired from her grandfather. After moving to Australia, life around her inspired her to start writing poetry hersef.Listen to her glistening art of recitation in this interview.

