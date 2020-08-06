SBS Punjabi

Kapil Dev's special delivery: taking Pooran Singh's ashes from Australia to India

Kapil Dev at the ashes handover ceremony in Warrnambool in July 2010

Kapil Dev at the ashes handover ceremony in Warrnambool in July 2010 Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 6 August 2020 at 6:07pm, updated 14 August 2020 at 1:42pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Cricket legend Kapil Dev gave 'ashes' a whole new meaning when he came to Australia to fulfil an Indian hawker Pooran Singh's last wish, 63 years after he died in the small country town Warrnambool, in Victoria.

A plaque at the niche at Warrnambool cemetery that remained home to Pooran's ashes for decades
A plaque at the niche at Warrnambool cemetery that remained home to Pooran's ashes for decades Source: Manpreet K Singh, SBS Punjabi


In the audio link above, which was first broadcast on SBS World News in July 2010, hear how the 'cricketer of the century' came from India to Australia to build a bridge of goodwill between the two countries, at a time when reports of violence against Indian international students was making daily headlines around the world.

