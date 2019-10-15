SBS Punjabi

Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan agrees to 'most of India's conditions'

SBS Punjabi

Sikh pilgrims sit in front of Kartarpur Gurdwara Sahib in Pakistan. Photo: ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images

Sikh pilgrims sit in front of Kartarpur Gurdwara Sahib in Pakistan. Photo: ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images Source: AFP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2019 at 6:31pm, updated 16 October 2019 at 1:54pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Pakistan has handed over the final agreement to the Indian Government according to which the visitors will be charged $20 per head with 5000 pilgrims being allowed to visit per day.

Published 15 October 2019 at 6:31pm, updated 16 October 2019 at 1:54pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
According to the final agreement handed to the Indian government, Pakistan will charge the pilgrims visiting Sri Kartarpur Sahib $20 per head. 5000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit per day which can be adjusted if and when required. A Pakistani official said they would like to accommodate as many visitors as possible. The official also said that 80% of the issues between India and Pakistan regarding the projects have been resolved.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other top stories

India, Pakistan officials hold second meeting on Kartarpur corridor

After Kartarpur gurdwara, Pakistan may allow India access to Sharda Peeth temple

Pakistan ready to give Sikhs visa-free access to Kartarpur gurudwara



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?