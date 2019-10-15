Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan agrees to 'most of India's conditions'

According to the final agreement handed to the Indian government, Pakistan will charge the pilgrims visiting Sri Kartarpur Sahib $20 per head. 5000 pilgrims will be allowed to visit per day which can be adjusted if and when required. A Pakistani official said they would like to accommodate as many visitors as possible. The official also said that 80% of the issues between India and Pakistan regarding the projects have been resolved.





