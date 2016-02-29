Kejriwal's Punjab visit baffles Congress, SAD

Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab Source: Facebook
Published 29 February 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 29 February 2016 at 7:43pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
Delhi chief minister and convener of Aam Admi Party, Arvind Kejriwal was on a five day visit to Punjab. Kejriwal visited families of drug victims and farmers who committed suicide, in the Malwa region of the state. The Delhi chief minister also met industrialists in the state and promised to involve all the stakeholders in policy making. Parminder Bariana, a senior journalist from Hoshiarpur says there is a massive groundswell in support for Aam Admi Party and the traditional parties, such as Congress and SAD are worried.
