SBS Punjabi

Kejriwal's Punjab visit baffles Congress, SAD

SBS Punjabi

Arvind Kejriwal meeting families in Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab Source: Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 February 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 29 February 2016 at 7:43pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

Delhi chief minister and convener of Aam Admi Party, Arvind Kejriwal was on a five day visit to Punjab. Kejriwal visited families of drug victims and farmers who committed suicide, in the Malwa region of the state. The Delhi chief minister also met industrialists in the state and promised to involve all the stakeholders in policy making. Parminder Bariana, a senior journalist from Hoshiarpur says there is a massive groundswell in support for Aam Admi Party and the traditional parties, such as Congress and SAD are worried.

Published 29 February 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 29 February 2016 at 7:43pm
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
READ MORE

'Kejriwal's car pelted with stones in Ludhiana'



Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'