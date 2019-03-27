Kesari reviewed as ‘overall outstanding’; announcing names of winners

Listen to this, and other news from India's tinsel -town, in this week's edition of Bollywood Gupshup.
Also, SBS Punjabi had promised to give away Kesari T-shirts to five lucky listeners. We have received dozens of entries, and the winners have now been chosen as follows:
1. Yuvraj Singh, Kirwan , Queensland
2. Balbir Singh, Hoppers Crossing, Victoria
3. Gaurav Sukhija, Lake Heights NSW
4. Raghav Chandan, St Albans Victoria
5. Manpreet (Priya) Chawla, Stanhope Gardens, NSW
Congratulations to the winners - your T shirts have been mailed out to you. SBS Punjabi would like to thank all the listeners who participated.
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
Other related stories
How would you like a customised ‘Kesari’ T-shirt?