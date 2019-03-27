SBS Punjabi

Kesari reviewed as ‘overall outstanding’; announcing names of winners

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood GupShup

Film Kesari is Akshay Kumar's best ever movie Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 March 2019 at 6:09pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 8:07am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Kesari has successfully demonstrated an important and ignored chapter of history in an outstanding manner. It has been given four out of five stars for its overall performance by most critics.

Published 27 March 2019 at 6:09pm, updated 28 March 2019 at 8:07am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
 Listen to this, and other news from India's tinsel -town, in this week's edition of Bollywood Gupshup.

Also, SBS Punjabi had promised to give away Kesari T-shirts to five lucky listeners. We have received dozens of entries, and the winners have now been chosen as follows:

1.     Yuvraj Singh, Kirwan , Queensland 

2.     Balbir Singh, Hoppers Crossing, Victoria 

3.     Gaurav Sukhija, Lake Heights NSW  

4.     Raghav Chandan, St Albans Victoria 

5.     Manpreet (Priya) Chawla, Stanhope Gardens, NSW 

Congratulations to the winners - your T shirts have been mailed out to you. SBS Punjabi would like to thank all the listeners who participated. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Other related stories

How would you like a customised ‘Kesari’ T-shirt?

Bollywood gupshup with SBS Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s wax statue coming soon to Madame Tussaud's



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?