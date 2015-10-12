SBS Punjabi

Khalsa Aid sets up 'Langar' in IS territory to feed refugees

SBS Punjabi

Ravi Singh with some locals

Khalsa Aid Founder Ravi Singh with some locals on the Syrian border Source: Photo Khalsa Aid/Langar Aid

Published 12 October 2015 at 6:42pm, updated 24 April 2019 at 12:09pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Langar Aid, an extension of UK-based NGO Khalsa Aid, have collaborated with Syrian locals to provide fresh bread to nearly around 14000 refugees in the strife-torn region for several months.

Ravi Singh, Chairman and founder of Khalsa Aid told SBS Punjabi that they've provided food and aid to many Assyrian Christians in Erbil and to Yazidis in the Kurdish region near the Syria border.

"They need our help after being persecuted by ISIS," he said.

"The inspiration from Bhai Ghaniya Ji and SARBAT THE BHALA (well being of all) came rushing into my mind and at that moment Khalsa Aid was born."

The Langar is a core part of the Sikh faith, in which every gurudwara offers food to people of all religions and backgrounds.

"We still have a very long way to go and through your generous support I am sure we can continue to offer assistance to the needy around the world," said Mr Singh.

“This Yazidi gentleman was so happy to see me that he ran up to the fence to greet me and pass on his sincere thanks for the help from Khalsa Aid” Ravi Singh
Khalsa Aid
Ravi Singh at a refugee camp
