Khalsa Aid sets up 'Langar' in IS territory to feed refugees

Ravi Singh, Chairman and founder of Khalsa Aid told SBS Punjabi that they've provided food and aid to many Assyrian Christians in Erbil and to Yazidis in the Kurdish region near the Syria border.





"They need our help after being persecuted by ISIS," he said.





"The inspiration from Bhai Ghaniya Ji and SARBAT THE BHALA (well being of all) came rushing into my mind and at that moment Khalsa Aid was born."





The Langar is a core part of the Sikh faith, in which every gurudwara offers food to people of all religions and backgrounds.





"We still have a very long way to go and through your generous support I am sure we can continue to offer assistance to the needy around the world," said Mr Singh.





Source: SBS Punjabi





