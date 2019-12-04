Khalsa Aid's thoughtfulness is appreciated by bushfire-affected NSW farmers

Raging wildfires in many parts of Australia have engulfed a lot of the vegetation that would normally feed animals, whether tame and wild.





Livestock, which has special dietary needs, has felt the heat during the past week, quite literally.





Khalsa Aid, a UK-based Sikh charity which has earned a reputation of responding to people in need, be it victims of wars and those suffering natural disasters around the world, has come to the rescue of farm animals in New South Wales this time around.





Over 60 NSW families who rear over 500 animals have been badly impacted by the bush fires, which have gained momentum over the past week.





Harpreet Singh, a representative of Khalsa Aid Australia tells SBS Punjabi how these livestock farmers suddenly ran out of fodder.





“We went to assess the situation in places like Nymboida, Dalmorton and Nana Glen in New South Wales. On December 1, we provided 850 bales of hay to the local animal farmers after we were told that humans have been looked after well by the local community but their animals were hungry and distressed,” says Mr Singh.





A video posted on the Facebook page of Khalsa Aid Australia features a lady named Cathy who was almost in tears as she thanked them for reaching out to the animals of Nymboida.











“To Khalsa Aid, I would just like to say thanks on behalf of the Nymboida community. We’ve got some of this hay going up to Dalmorton and Buccarumbi, for which they’ll also be extremely thankful. We can’t thank you enough; our livestock are suffering significantly from these bushfires. There will be tears if we keep going, so thank you,” says Cathy, in an emotional video on Facebook.





Mr Singh says Khalsa Aid delivered a big load of Lucerne hay in a B-Double truck that can last the local farm animals a few days, till more help can be arranged.





They had also provided hay for farm animals in Nymboida in November.





A group of locals from the area posted a video on Facebook on November 20 in which, as they thanked Khalsa Aid for helping their animals eat.











“The big farmers are helped out by the government, but the small farmers are on their own. They need every little ounce of help,” a man can be seen and heard saying in the video.





Khalsa Aid has also helped these farms with equipment needed to rebuild their fences, so that animals don’t go astray or get caught in bush fires.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.





