SBS Punjabi

'Kind and talented': Tributes flow for young Punjabi singer and father of two Nirvair Singh, killed in Melbourne's car crash

SBS Punjabi

Nirvair Singh Melbourne Punjabi singer car crash

Nirvair Singh was killed in a three-car crash along Bulla-Diggers Rest rd in Melbourne's northwest. Credit: Nirvair's Fb

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 August 2022 at 5:26pm, updated 1 September 2022 at 10:29am
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh, who died in a fatal car crash in Melbourne's northwest, is being remembered as a 'dedicated dad' with a 'golden heart' as tributes continue to flow. The beloved community member was the only occupant of one of the vehicles struck and died at the scene.

Published 31 August 2022 at 5:26pm, updated 1 September 2022 at 10:29am
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • A young and talented Indian singer Nirvair Singh died in a three-car collision in Melbourne's Diggers Rest
  • A male and female from the alleged offending vehicle were arrested and are both under police guard in hospital being treated for minor injuries
  • The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined
  • As the community mourns the death, it has sparked outpourings of condolences and tributes
Family and friends are mourning the death of Nirvair Singh, whose life got tragically cut short in a fatal car crash at Bulla-Diggers Rest Rd in Melbourne on Tuesday.

His sudden demise has left the community in utter shock.

'A gifted voice'

Advertisement
Bikram Malhar, Nirvair's former music teacher who now teaches his little children, says that the community has lost a kind and talented soul with a gifted voice.'

Saddened by the unexpected loss, Mr Malhar shared the memories of Nirvair's singing career.

"We know each other from 2009 when he started singing, and in the last 13 years of knowing him, I can define him as one of the most integrated person who meant what he spoke," Mr Malhar says.

'A dedicated dad'

Recently Nirvair started teaching music to his kids and used to attend music classes with them to have a better interaction.

"What a dedicated father he was."
Nirvair Singh with his mother.
Mr Malhar shared that Nirvair used to say, "my children can work in whatever field they want, but art or singing should be their asset."

'A family man with a golden heart gone too soon'

His wife and two kids survive Nirvair.

Charnamat Singh, on whose farm in Kinglake Nirvair has shot the video of one of his songs says he always visited him with family.

"I pray God gives his family and friends the courage to cope with this incredibly difficult time," says Mr Singh.
nirvair singh car crash melbourne tributes
Nirvair Singh at a music video shoot on Charnamat Singh's farm in 2016.
Known for his song 'Tere Bina', Nirvair has produced many melodious songs, including Ferrari dream, Jaan to zyada and Hikk Thok ke.

A spokesperson from Victoria Police told SBS Punjabi that they have arrested two people in relation to this accident.

"The two arrested at the scene are a 23-year-old man from Wallan and a 26-year-old woman from Sunbury and are expected to be interviewed by police later today," said the spokesperson.

The female driver of the third vehicle involved is being treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information, dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at
www.crimestoppersvic.com.au


Listen to this podcast in Punjabi for more details.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack