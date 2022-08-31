'Kind and talented': Tributes flow for young Punjabi singer and father of two Nirvair Singh, killed in Melbourne's car crash

Highlights A young and talented Indian singer Nirvair Singh died in a three-car collision in Melbourne's Diggers Rest

A male and female from the alleged offending vehicle were arrested and are both under police guard in hospital being treated for minor injuries

The exact cause of the collision is yet to be determined

As the community mourns the death, it has sparked outpourings of condolences and tributes

Family and friends are mourning the death of Nirvair Singh, whose life got tragically cut short in a fatal car crash at Bulla-Diggers Rest Rd in Melbourne on Tuesday.





His sudden demise has left the community in utter shock.





'A gifted voice'





Advertisement

Bikram Malhar, Nirvair's former music teacher who now teaches his little children, says that the community has lost a kind and talented soul with a gifted voice.'





Saddened by the unexpected loss, Mr Malhar shared the memories of Nirvair's singing career.





"We know each other from 2009 when he started singing, and in the last 13 years of knowing him, I can define him as one of the most integrated person who meant what he spoke," Mr Malhar says.





'A dedicated dad'





Recently Nirvair started teaching music to his kids and used to attend music classes with them to have a better interaction.





"What a dedicated father he was."



Mr Malhar shared that Nirvair used to say, "my children can work in whatever field they want, but art or singing should be their asset."





'A family man with a golden heart gone too soon'





His wife and two kids survive Nirvair.





Charnamat Singh, on whose farm in Kinglake Nirvair has shot the video of one of his songs says he always visited him with family.





"I pray God gives his family and friends the courage to cope with this incredibly difficult time," says Mr Singh.



Nirvair Singh at a music video shoot on Charnamat Singh's farm in 2016. Known for his song ' Tere Bina ', Nirvair has produced many melodious songs, including Ferrari dream, Jaan to zyada and Hikk Thok ke .





A spokesperson from Victoria Police told SBS Punjabi that they have arrested two people in relation to this accident.





"The two arrested at the scene are a 23-year-old man from Wallan and a 26-year-old woman from Sunbury and are expected to be interviewed by police later today," said the spokesperson.





The female driver of the third vehicle involved is being treated for minor injuries.





Anyone with information, dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au



