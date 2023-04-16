King Charles' coronation ceremony to feature an Australian connection

Buckingham Palace has released new details on the May 6 event (Sunday May 7, 8pm AEST), including how the King and Queen will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.





They'll head down The Mall and past Trafalgar Square to the coronation service, before making the same one-kilometre journey in reverse.





A stark contrast to Queen Elizabeth's seven-kilometre journey around the city - which took the 16-thousand participants two hours to complete.





Author Juliet Rieden has been covering the royal family and their relationship with Australia for over a decade.





She told SBS it's not surprising the King has scaled down the ceremony to reflect concerns about the cost of living crisis.





"There was always an expectation that it wouldn’t be as lavish as Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation back in 1953 you know the optics in a time when there’s a cost-of-living crisis is a very important factor for the King as he starts his reign. Also, there's been seven decades since then. Time's have changed. That pompus, imperial specticle that we saw in the last Coronation I don't think is relevant in the same way."





They will travel there and back in Britain's oldest and newest royal carriages, including the Australian-made Diamond Jubilee State Coach.





The coach was crafted by Jim Frecklington on Sydney's north shore, which was first used by the late Queen in 2014.





The journey back to the Palace will be in The Gold State Coach - the same one Queen Elizabeth during her own coronation - built in 1762.





Sally Goodsir is the Curator of Decorative Arts at the Royal Collection Trust.





She describes the journey the coach will make.





"This coach will be the centrepiece of the much larger and longer procession from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day. It's nearly four metres tall. It's over seven metres long. It weighs four tonnes. Because of that, it can only be used at a walking pace, which really adds to the majesty in the stateliness of this great royal procession. Inside is beautifully upholstered in Primrose yellow silk, and also fitted into the interior, are particular specimen woods. It's a real microcosm of British and world history. There's woods from the royal residences from explorations and from other countries and nations as well."





In a sign of the times, the palace has also released a coronation emoji depicting St Edward’s Crown in an effort to appeal to a younger audience.



