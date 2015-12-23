Kitchen Garden - How to set up a backyard Veggie patch

Dr Manohar Dhillon; Dr Manohar Dhillon
Published 23 December 2015 at 10:56pm, updated 19 October 2021 at 4:46pm
By Inderdeep Thapar
Source: SBS
Dr Manohar Dhillon guides us step by step on how to set up a kitchen garden in our backyard. He discusses how we can keep the soil fertile, what can be grown in your backyard and how we can control pests in our garden.He also gives information on drip irrigation and compost in this interview with Inderdeep Thapar
