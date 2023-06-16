'Let's talk about it': Expert says counselling can save relationships in crisis

According to the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) for 2020 onwards, there has been an increase in rates of divorce in Australia.





There were 56,244 divorces in Australia in 2021-2022, much higher than the 49,510 in 2020 and 48,582 in 2019.





Despite these bleak figures, there are ways that couples can try to resolve their problems and save and repair their relationships including by seeking counselling.





Melbourne based, Naeem Rana, has been providing counselling to couples for the past 12 years.



Naeem Rana is a registered couples' counsellor based in Melbourne. Credit: Supplied by Naeem Rana Being an expert in his field, Mr Rana says he believes that the issues between couples are usually minor however a lack of communication magnifies problems.





He has some expert tips for couples going through tough times.





You can listen to these tips in Punjabi by clicking on this interview.

