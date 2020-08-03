Know more about the curfew, stricter coronavirus rules and state of 'disaster' in Victoria

Melburnians have been facing stage three restrictions for a few weeks now. Since they were put in place, it is estimated those restrictions prevented 20,000 cases in the city.





But Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says the restrictions at their previous level were not sustainable, since there were over 500 new infections being recorded for many consecutive days.





New 'stage four' restrictions are now in place and will run until September the 13th.





The lockdown grants officers additional powers to ensure people comply with the strict public health directions.





An 8pm to 5am curfew will be enforced for those in metropolitan Melbourne, unless travelling to and from work, or to receive or give care. Melbourne locals will not be allowed to travel more than five kilometres from home, for shopping or exercise.





Only one person per household will be allowed to shop at essential retail outlets. Daily exercise is limited to one hour, and only with one other person. And bans on weddings will take place from midnight this Wednesday, 5th of August. Mr Andrews says the effectiveness of the lockdown relies on a collective effort.





Stay at home and when you are out of home, you must be close to home. You cannot be going from one side of Melbourne to the other. You can't be going out in large groups and can't spend prolonged periods of time away from home with other people. Ultimately, all of these changes are about limiting movement. All of those changes are about limiting the number of people we come in contact with. Daily exercise is just that. It's an opportunity to get some exercise. It's not an opportunity to live our lives as if this pandemic was not real and was not here and was not literally the biggest we've perhaps ever faced - biggest challenge we've perhaps ever faced ,





