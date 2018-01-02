Know more about the Punjaub in Australia

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Know more about the Punjaub in AustraliaPlay13:17SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen The Australian Punjab Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.08MB)Published 2 January 2018 at 4:09pm, updated 2 January 2018 at 10:04pmBy Manpreet K SinghSource: SBS There is a land called Punjaub in Australia, in the south-west corner of Queensland... It was named so, because five rivers flowed though it.Published 2 January 2018 at 4:09pm, updated 2 January 2018 at 10:04pmBy Manpreet K SinghSource: SBSTo read the full article, please click on the link here:https://www.sbs.com.au/yourlanguage/punjabi/en/article/2018/01/02/there-land-five-rivers-called-punjaub-right-here-australia READ MOREThere is a land of five rivers called Punjaub - right here in Australiaਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿਚ ਵੀ ਇਕ ਪੰਜਾਬ, 150 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਵਸਿਆ ਹੈ ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?