Know more about the Punjaub in Australia

The Australian Punjab

The Australian Punjab Source: Supplied

Published 2 January 2018 at 4:09pm, updated 2 January 2018 at 10:04pm
By Manpreet K Singh
There is a land called Punjaub in Australia, in the south-west corner of Queensland... It was named so, because five rivers flowed though it.

To read the full article, please click on the link here:

https://www.sbs.com.au/yourlanguage/punjabi/en/article/2018/01/02/there-land-five-rivers-called-punjaub-right-here-australia

 

There is a land of five rivers called Punjaub - right here in Australia

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿਚ ਵੀ ਇਕ ਪੰਜਾਬ, 150 ਸਾਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਵਸਿਆ ਹੈ



 

