Know the Australian Political Parties - Labor Profile

Labor Party Leader Bill Shorten Source: AAP
Published 8 June 2016 at 10:21pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Starting as underdog in this campaign and with a former union official as leader, the Australian Labor Party (ALP) is the nation's oldest active political party.It has contested state elections from 1891 and every federal election since Federation in 1901 and is proud of its long history fighting for workers.Preeti McCarthy reports....
