Kohli's lads smash Australia, series win clinches top ODI ranking for India

Published 25 September 2017 at 8:06pm, updated 26 September 2017 at 9:29am
By Gautam Kapil
The brilliant knocks from Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order and Hardik Pandya at number 4 led India to a series-clinching victory in the third ODI, India's ninth straight win in the 50-over format.

Chasing 294, India got a fine start via fifties from Ajinkya Rahane (70) and Rohit Sharma (71), and that was it really. Though departure of the two openers created some opportunity for the Australian bowlers after 21 overs. But all-rounder Hardik Pandya(78) once again made it count for India after his 83 in the opening game in Chennai. Earlier Finch's 125-ball 124 helped Australia post 292-6 in fifty overs after electing to bat first.

With this series win, India have jumped to the top of the ODI rankings for now, overtaking Australia and South Africa. It was a historic and remarkable Sunday for Indian cricket team, as on the same day, they lifted the inaugural World T20 by defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 10 years ago.

 

 

