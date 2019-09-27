L-Fresh The Lion’s latest music video features Bollywood actor Abhay Deol

Hip hop artist, Sukhdeep Bhogal aka L-FRESH The LION has released his latest music video, ‘Born to Stand Out’ and the single has all that takes to lodge into your brain - a catchy tune, powerful lyrics and a harmonizing storyline.





While the music appeases the ears, what appeals the eye is a celebrity cameo from Bollywood’s ‘unconventional’ actor, Abhay Deol who appears in the video for mere 20 seconds, but nonetheless manages to amp-up the drama and sets the narrative that begins in LA, takes you to Goa and also has glimpses of western Sydney.











Speaking to SBS Punjabi , the Indian-Australian rapper said collaboration with Deol came through, because of a common friend who introduced the star to his music, three years ago.





“A friend of mine, who has also shot the video, is a filmmaker who knew Abhay Deol and introduced him to my music almost three years ago. Abhay listened to my music, became passionate about it and said let’s work on something.”





“But at the time, I wasn’t ready for the opportunity. Three years later, I sent them both seven songs and asked them to choose one they liked. Abhay ended up choosing Born to Stand out and so here we are,” said Sukhdeep.





He added that since the actor was extremely tight on schedule and couldn’t be in Goa for the shoot, they still found a way for him to appear in the video.





“Abhay is an extremely busy man. He was in LA at the time, and couldn’t come to Goa so we came up with an idea to shoot his part in LA itself and then made adjustments to the script and started the clip with him.”





But Deol's role in the video wasn’t just confined to his fleeting appearance.





“He also helped us to bring it all together, with the planning and storyline, which is also his expertise,” shared Sukhdeep.





Abhay Deol Source: Facebook





This time around Sukhdeep, who has previously touched upon pertinent subjects like identity, racism and violence against women through his music and lyrics, is seen reminiscing his teenage years when he used to listen to music and throw some hoops with his friends.





“This video is a flashback of my teenage years, the good old days when I’d hang out with my friends, play basketball and listen to some music. It features Yuvraj Singh who plays my younger self in the video; he’s a family friend of mine who lives in Sydney and is a great basketball player.”





L-FRESH The Lion aka Sukhdeep Bhogal Source: SBS





When asked if he’s planning to season his future albums with other Bollywood stars in the future, Sukhdeep offhandedly said, “Who knows? We’ll see.”





“The video is already out on Youtube. We’ll see the impact of this video and what happens from there. We have much more music to come and new songs that are coming,” added Sukhdeep.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









