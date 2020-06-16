Labor Party launches an investigation into branch stacking allegations in Victoria

In tonight's news bulletin:





**Labor's national executive will stage a formal intervention into the party's Victorian branch, appointing administrators and suspending all state and federal pre-selections. Every membership will be audited to assess whether it's genuine and self-funded.





**South Australia will reopen its borders to W-A, Tasmania and the Northern Territory from midnight tonight. The change means people from those jurisdictions will no longer be required to stay in quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the state.





**Kevin Roberts has resigned as chief executive of Cricket Australia after losing the support of the board. Chief executive of the Twenty20 World Cup Nick Hockley will take over the role while the organisation hunts for a permanent replacement. Roberts' resignation comes in the wake of criticism over his handling of the organisation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.





