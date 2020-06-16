SBS Punjabi

Labor Party launches an investigation into branch stacking allegations in Victoria

Published 16 June 2020 at 8:32pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Presenting news from Australia and around the world in tonight's SBS Punjabi news bulletin.

In tonight's news bulletin:

**Labor's national executive will stage a formal intervention into the party's Victorian branch, appointing administrators and suspending all state and federal pre-selections. Every membership will be audited to assess whether it's genuine and self-funded. 

**South Australia will reopen its borders to W-A, Tasmania and the Northern Territory from midnight tonight. The change means people from those jurisdictions will no longer be required to stay in quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in the state. 

**Kevin Roberts has resigned as chief executive of Cricket Australia  after losing the support of the board. Chief executive of the Twenty20 World Cup  Nick Hockley will take over the role while the organisation hunts for a permanent replacement. Roberts' resignation comes in the wake of criticism over his handling of the organisation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To hear the full news bulletin click on the audio player above.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


