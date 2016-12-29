Learn Punjabi from the comfort of your home

SBS Punjabi

Published 29 December 2016 at 3:36pm, updated 8 November 2018 at 3:12pm
By Gautam Kapil
Punjab School Education Board has launched a website for learning Punjabi language and to spread it across the world. Punjab's education minister Daljit Singh Cheema said how people all over the world can benefit from it.

"This is era of globalisation and we must take advantage of technology to promote our mother tongue, Punjabi," Punjab's education minister Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema said. Punjabi University, Patiala has also provided the technical support to build this platform for online learning of the language.

