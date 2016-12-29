Learn Punjabi from the comfort of your home

"This is era of globalisation and we must take advantage of technology to promote our mother tongue, Punjabi," Punjab's education minister Dr. Daljit Singh Cheema said. Punjabi University, Patiala has also provided the technical support to build this platform for online learning of the language.
Punjab School Education Board has launched a website for learning Punjabi language and to spread it across the world. Punjab's education minister Daljit Singh Cheema said how people all over the world can benefit from it.
