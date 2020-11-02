SBS Punjabi

Legal win for international students facing eviction due to pandemic

"returning the bond for tenants is not impossible, but the house must be in good condition when vacated"

Published 3 November 2020 at 9:46am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:54pm
By Catalina Florez, MP Singh
International students facing eviction have had legal wins in Melbourne after proving their financial difficulties were a result of COVID-19. They say many people on temporary visas don't know their rights and without the help of a newly formed union - they would be homeless.

A moratorium on evictions has been extended to the end of March 2021 in Victoria. Exceptions are allowed if the landlord is selling the property or their family members need to move in.

Landlords can access mortgage deferrals and rent relief and land tax relief are available for those who give rent reductions of 50 per cent or more to tenants. For Martina Pitotti and Eros Lepori, from Rome in Italy, they've had to start looking for a new home after their landlord decided to sell up.

But there are warnings of a wave of evictions and rental stress when the moratorium lifts, which coincides with mortgage deferrals being due and JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments being completely cut, creating a perfect storm of hardship.

Notices to vacate are still being issued even though they're currently void, with the date set a day after the moratorium lifts. The Union is calling for longer-term solutions to the crisis. Ms Pittoti's advice to those concerned is: reach out for help.

"Don't lose hope, to try to talk to other people even if they feel ashamed".

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.

News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


