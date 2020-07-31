Legally, do anti-maskers have the "right" to not wear a mask?

One of their first claims to be deployed: "It hasn't been passed as a law"





Another popular claim among anti-maskers is "It violates my human rights."





A third anti-masker theme is: "I don't consent."





A fourth claim is "I'll sue."





Associate Professor Beck says there is a common thread in what anti-maskers are saying.





"All of this seems to come from or have sort of affinities with the sovereign citizen movement. These people make these kinds of pseudo-legal arguments,and usually they make them to try and get out of parking fines or paying council rates or things like that. But this is a variation. Some of these people in the sovereign citizen movement think if you utter particular words or emphasise particular 'facts', it will somehow get you out of things."





