Legally, do anti-maskers have the "right" to not wear a mask?

face masks, Melbourne, restrictions, COVID-19,

What are our rights and obligations when it comes to mask wearing? Source: AAP Image/Scott Barbour

Published 31 July 2020 at 10:40am, updated 5 August 2020 at 3:48pm
By Nick Baker
Many anti-maskers are using a variety of "pseudo-legal" arguments that are circulating on conspiracy theory websites and social media pages.

One of their first claims to be deployed: "It hasn't been passed as a law"

Another popular claim among anti-maskers is "It violates my human rights."

A third anti-masker theme is: "I don't consent."

A fourth claim is "I'll sue."

Associate Professor Beck says there is a common thread in what anti-maskers are saying.

"All of this seems to come from or have sort of affinities with the sovereign citizen movement. These people make these kinds of pseudo-legal arguments,and usually they make them to try and get out of parking fines or paying council rates or things like that. But this is a variation. Some of these people in the sovereign citizen movement think if you utter particular words or emphasise particular 'facts', it will somehow get you out of things."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

