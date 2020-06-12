Lockdown restrictions ease in India: Shopping malls and religious places open to public

In this week's India Diary, hear more about the following stories:





Shopping malls and religious places open to public in India, as Coronavirus infections cross 280,000;





Supreme Court rules that all migrant workers must return home within 15 days;





BJP and Congress MPs clash while discussing India – China border tensions;





Punjab Chief Minister urges all of his ministries to decrease expenditure;





and,





Jagmeet Singh Brar inducted into Shiromani Akali Dal’s core committee.





To hear the full report click on the audio player above.





