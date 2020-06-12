SBS Punjabi

Lockdown restrictions ease in India: Shopping malls and religious places open to public

Authorities have scrambled to control infections throughout India.

Authorities have scrambled to control infections throughout India.

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2020 at 10:49am
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Paramjit Sona
While the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to spike in India, some lockdown restrictions have been eased.

In this week's India Diary, hear more about the following stories:

Shopping malls and religious places open to public in India, as Coronavirus infections cross 280,000;

Supreme Court rules that all migrant workers must return home within 15 days;

BJP and Congress MPs clash while discussing India – China border tensions;

Punjab Chief Minister urges all of his ministries to decrease expenditure; 

and,

Jagmeet Singh Brar inducted into Shiromani Akali Dal’s core committee.

To hear the full report click on the audio player above.

