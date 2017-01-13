SBS Punjabi

Lohri - The winter festival of Punjab

Lohri celebrations at village Narangwal - Ludhiana

Lohri celebrations at village Narangwal - Ludhiana

Published 13 January 2017 at 6:36pm, updated 13 January 2021 at 9:30am
By Preetinder Grewal
Lohri is one of the most joyous occasions in Punjabi culture. In this segment, Preetinder Singh Grewal collates some interesting socio-cultural facts and folk-songs connected with Lohri.

Lohri festival marks the beginning of the end of winter and the coming of spring and the New Year.

The fires lit at night, the hand warming, the song and dance and the coming together of an otherwise atomized community, are only some of the features of this festival.

The epic story of Dullah Bhatti

Dulla Bhatti was a famous legendary Rajput hero of Punjab.

Dulla Bhatti led a rebellion against the famous Mughal king Akbar.

A region in Punjab, Pakistan is called 'Dulle Di Bar', which means the forest of Dulla Bhatti.

This legendary Punjabi hero is buried at Miani Sahib Qabristan (Graveyard) in Lahore.

Dulla Bhatti was born in the area of Sandal Baar, near Faisalabad now in Pakistan.

He waged guerrilla warfare against the Mughal Empire.

He refused to accept the legitimacy of Mughal King Akbar and refused to pay any tax.

A special Lohri song reminds us Dullah Bhatti's social and humanitarian contribution. 

