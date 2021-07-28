Looking for a job in your field? Here's how to find one

SBS Punjabi

white hats - Architects working on a building design

Architects working on a building design Source: Anamul Rezwan/Pexels

Published 28 July 2021 at 3:28pm, updated 29 July 2021 at 4:45pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

A report has found that one in four permanent skilled migrants in Australia are working in jobs below their skill level, costing them and the economy hundreds of millions in foregone wages every year. In this segment, we look at some practical ways for new migrants to find employment that matches their skill level, qualification and work experience.

Mazin, a 41-year-old refugee, arrived in Australia with his wife and two daughters, three years ago.

He was an electrical engineer in Duhok, in northern Iraq. But when ISIS occupied the area, he fled to Lebanon with his family.

Three years since arriving in Australia, Mazin is still looking for a job in his field.

“I’ve worked as an electrical engineer for nine years in Duhok city and I’m trying to look and find a job, but unfortunately, I have applied many times to work in many places on websites like Seek and Indeed but unfortunately I didn’t get a chance,” he says. 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

