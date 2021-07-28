Looking for a job in your field? Here's how to find one

Mazin, a 41-year-old refugee, arrived in Australia with his wife and two daughters, three years ago.





He was an electrical engineer in Duhok, in northern Iraq. But when ISIS occupied the area, he fled to Lebanon with his family.





Three years since arriving in Australia, Mazin is still looking for a job in his field.





“I’ve worked as an electrical engineer for nine years in Duhok city and I’m trying to look and find a job, but unfortunately, I have applied many times to work in many places on websites like Seek and Indeed but unfortunately I didn’t get a chance,” he says.





