SBS Punjabi

“Lost our banana crops not the spirits” Woolgoolga’s Sikh farmers suffer from heavy rain and storms

SBS Punjabi

Banana growers

Banana growers Source: Supplied

Published 6 June 2016 at 5:36pm, updated 6 June 2016 at 7:26pm
By Preetinder Grewal
At Woolgoolga, north of Coffs Harbour, a big damage has been done to the banana crops due to the wild storms and flooding. "We have lost our crop but not the spirits," Iqbal Singh Grewal said in this interview with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal

Making up half of the Woolgoolga's population, Sikh farming families control 90 per cent of the banana plantations in the area.

Most of southern Queensland and northern NSW was drenched, with a staggering 468mm of rain falling at Wooli River caravan park since Saturday 9am.

More than 500 residents have been evacuated from their homes due to flooding including residents in Coffs Harbour, which experienced its wettest June day on record, according to The Coffs Coast Advocate.

"Some farmers are reporting that up to 70 per cent of their bananas have been wiped away," said a banana farmer Iqbal Singh Grewal in an interview with SBS Punjabi. Image
Banana crop damage
Banana crop damage Source: Supplied


Banana crop damage (Photo Anu Grewal)
Hot house damage Source: Supplied


The town of Woolgoolga, also known as Woopi or Missing piece of Paradise, and is highly regarded for it's fine beaches, good surfing, varied fishing, and bush walks.

The city has been the focus of much attention from reporters, historians, sociologists and others, for Woolgoolga is an oasis of Sikh culture in Australia.

Iqbal Singh Grewal
Source: Supplied


 
