“Lost our banana crops not the spirits” Woolgoolga’s Sikh farmers suffer from heavy rain and storms

Making up half of the Woolgoolga's population, Sikh farming families control 90 per cent of the banana plantations in the area.





Most of southern Queensland and northern NSW was drenched, with a staggering 468mm of rain falling at Wooli River caravan park since Saturday 9am.





More than 500 residents have been evacuated from their homes due to flooding including residents in Coffs Harbour, which experienced its wettest June day on record, according to The Coffs Coast Advocate.





"Some farmers are reporting that up to 70 per cent of their bananas have been wiped away," said a banana farmer Iqbal Singh Grewal in an interview with SBS Punjabi. Image

Banana crop damage Source: Supplied





Hot house damage Source: Supplied





The town of Woolgoolga, also known as Woopi or Missing piece of Paradise, and is highly regarded for it's fine beaches, good surfing, varied fishing, and bush walks.





The city has been the focus of much attention from reporters, historians, sociologists and others, for Woolgoolga is an oasis of Sikh culture in Australia.





Source: Supplied





READ MORE Whoopi pulls 7 out of 9 Tug-O-War titles at the National Championship











