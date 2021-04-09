'Love for bodybuilding runs in our blood,' says Melbourne-based fitness trainer Kamaldip Singh Kahma

Highlights Fitness trainer Kamaldip Singh Kahma has represented Australia at the WFF European championships

The Indian-Australian is a four-time national bodybuilding champion

He says it requires commitment, undeterred dedication and discipline to become a champion

Mr Kamha has dedicated the past 15 years of his life to sculpting his once scrawny frame into one that is now brawny and strong and has inspired many in the community to follow in his footsteps.







The bodybuilder's dedication has brought plenty of awards but building his dream body has had its challenges, too, both physically and mentally. He says it requires commitment, undeterred dedication and discipline.



'Love for bodybuilding runs in our blood'





Originally from the northern Indian state of Punjab, Mr Kamha arrived in Australia in 2007. He says passion for fitness runs in the blood of Punjabis.





“Punjabis have always been fond of working out to staying fit. People in Punjab’s villages can still be seen working out and lifting weights by the side of the tube wells on farms. And this is a trend that has been there much before the concept of gyms arrived in villages," he says.





Talking about the preparations for bodybuilding Kamaldip Singh Kahma said that everyone who appears in the championship stage is committed and disciplined. Source: Supplied by Kamaldip Singh Kahma





'It's difficult, but not impossible'





The four-time national bodybuilding champion says the opportunities to represent their country and state on a competitive stage is encouraging the younger generation to take up this sport and pursue it professionally.





"The opportunities to take this fascination to a competitive stage, which often results in victory and pride, is encouraging more and more people from the Punjabi community to build a career in bodybuilding," he says.





Mr Kamha, however, cautions that the journey is not without its challenges.





"Anyone keen to take this sport to a competitive stage must know before venturing into this arena that it takes a lot of commitment, discipline and work to win and become a champion," he says.





“The journey of becoming a bodybuilding champion and getting your body in shape is by no means easy, but it's also not impossible if you have the right mindset," he adds.





Busting the myths around the diet sources Kamaldip Kahma said that anyone do bodybuilding whether they're meat eater or vegetarians. Source: Supplied by Kamaldip Singh Kahma





The right diet can get you the right body:





Mr Kamha says diet plays an integral role in the life of a bodybuilder.





“Apart from working out in the gym, you also need to be strongly committed to what you eat. While you are preparing for the competition, you have to stay on a very restrictive diet which sometimes involves repeating the same meals so that you can maintain the protein intake and cut down on carbs,” he says.





Click the audio icon on the picture at the top of the page to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





