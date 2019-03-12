'Lowest unemployment, no debt': NSW minister's pitch for a 'tough' election

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Ray Williams, Minister for Multiculturalism, New South Wales said: "In the last eight years Liberal government has ushered in the lowest unemployment rate which now stands at 3.9%. We have no debt, we have already rolled out many infrastructure projects and we have plans to roll out much more in the next four years."





General view of traffic on the Warringah freeway in Sydney, Wednesday, May 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) Source: AAP





Acknowledging that the coalition is trailing Labor in News polls, Mr Williams said it would be a tough election.





"But I think this government has done a good job in the last 8 years and I will ask people to look closely to the work we have done. We have recruited 10,000 more doctors and nurses, plus 5000 teachers. There is a further plan to appoint another 5000 nurses in the next four years."





Source: Alstom





Premier Glady's Berejiklian recently called for halving the state's immigration quota due to growing congestion in Sydney. Mr Williams said the settling new migrants in regional areas in NSW will be the right thing.





"Our government has provided massive financial injection for the infrastructure in regional areas such as new hospitals, roads and schools. Many new and even existing citizens are getting attracted to regional areas due to their lowest unemployment rate and housing affordability," he said.





The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January is steady at 5.0 per cent, the ABS says. (AAP) Source: AAP





A recent poll has shown that the major issue for NSW residents is climate change, followed by health, education and congestion.





"In the last few years, this government has provided 94 new and upgraded hospitals. Recently Premier has announced $1b each for Westmead and Bankstown hospitals. Apart from this, right across the regions, we have 30 new hospitals in major centres," the state Multicultural minister said.





Black Town Hospital - Sydney Source: SBS





Mr Williams said that opening of new North West Rail Line on 5th of May will ease Sydney rail’s congestion considerably.





Speaking about prospects of Indian origin candidates for this election, Mr Williams said he is quite hopeful to welcome Gurmesh Singh from Coffs Harbour in the NSW Parliament this year.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









