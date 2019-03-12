SBS Punjabi

'Lowest unemployment, no debt': NSW minister's pitch for a 'tough' election

SBS Punjabi

Mr Ray Williams, NSW Minister for Multiculturalism

Mr Ray Williams, NSW Minister for Multiculturalism Source: SBS Korean program

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 March 2019 at 3:46pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

In the lead up to the elections in New South Wales, the Liberal party has announced that it will provide $900,000 extra funding to the Indian community for hosting festivals like Holi, Sikh Games, Diwali and Independence Day.

Published 12 March 2019 at 3:46pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Ray Williams, Minister for Multiculturalism, New South Wales said: "In the last eight years Liberal government has ushered in the lowest unemployment rate which now stands at 3.9%. We have no debt, we have already rolled out many infrastructure projects and we have plans to roll out much more in the next four years."

Traffic jam in Sydney
General view of traffic on the Warringah freeway in Sydney, Wednesday, May 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) Source: AAP


Acknowledging that the coalition is trailing Labor in News polls, Mr Williams said it would be a tough election. 

"But I think this government has done a good job in the last 8 years and I will ask people to look closely to the work we have done. We have recruited 10,000 more doctors and nurses, plus 5000 teachers. There is a further plan to appoint another  5000 nurses in the next four years."

Sydney Metro train made in india
Source: Alstom


Premier Glady's Berejiklian recently called for halving the state's immigration quota due to growing congestion in Sydney. Mr Williams said the settling new migrants in regional areas in NSW will be the right thing. 

"Our government has provided massive financial injection for the infrastructure in regional areas such as new hospitals, roads and schools. Many new and even existing citizens are getting attracted to regional areas due to their lowest unemployment rate and housing affordability," he said.

Construction work at the Kellyville Metro Station
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January is steady at 5.0 per cent, the ABS says. (AAP) Source: AAP


A recent poll has shown that the major issue for NSW residents is climate change, followed by health, education and congestion. 

"In the last few years, this government has provided 94 new and upgraded hospitals. Recently Premier has announced $1b each for Westmead and Bankstown hospitals. Apart from this, right across the regions, we have 30 new hospitals in major centres," the state Multicultural minister said. 

Black Town Hospital - Sydney
Black Town Hospital - Sydney Source: SBS


Mr Williams said that opening of new North West Rail Line on 5th of May will ease Sydney rail’s congestion considerably.

Speaking about prospects of Indian origin candidates for this election, Mr Williams said he is quite hopeful to welcome Gurmesh Singh from Coffs Harbour in the NSW Parliament this year.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other top stories

Labor woos Victoria's Indian community with $14.5 million aged care funding

Nationals elect Gurmesh Singh as Coffs Harbour candidate

'Indian votes are not for sale,' say candidates in Victorian elections



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?