Nationals elect Gurmesh Singh as Coffs Harbour candidate

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro, Gurmesh Singh and retiring Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser. Source: Supplied
Published 8 January 2019 at 4:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Fourth-generation farmer Gurmesh Singh has been chosen as the NSW Nationals Candidate for Coffs Harbour. His selection came after long-serving MP Andrew Fraser decided to retire after representing this seat since 1990. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports…
Published 8 January 2019 at 4:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share