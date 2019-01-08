SBS Punjabi

Nationals elect Gurmesh Singh as Coffs Harbour candidate

Gurmesh Singh with National MP Andrew Fraser

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro, Gurmesh Singh and retiring Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser. Source: Supplied

Published 8 January 2019 at 4:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Fourth-generation farmer Gurmesh Singh has been chosen as the NSW Nationals Candidate for Coffs Harbour. His selection came after long-serving MP Andrew Fraser decided to retire after representing this seat since 1990. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports…

