Lt Cdr Amarjit Bhandal champions diversity in the Australian Defence Force

Born in Punjab (India), Amarjit Bhandal came to Australia as an international student in 2004, going on to finish his studies in 2006.





He was inspired by stories of camaraderie and mateship in the Australian Defence Forces, as well as his grandfather who was in the Indian army, and decided to join the ADF.





'It is a fantastic experience to work in the ADF. Everyone treats you as a mate, regardless of where you were born or where you've come from," Bhandal told SBS.





Stories like Lt Cdr Bhandal's are now being showcased in a new ADF recruitment campaign titled "The ADF Surprised Us".





Minister for Defence Senator the Hon Marise Payne and Minister for Defence Personnel Dan Tehan launched the culturally and linguistically diverse recruitment campaign last Friday, July 28.





The campaign features ADF members from Chinese, Indian, Middle Eastern, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Indigenous and Caucasian backgrounds and includes members serving in STEM subject based roles in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.





The members featured are all Australian citizens who are committed to and have a long-term stake in the future of Australia.





Hear a brief interview with Lt Cdr Amarjit Bhandal recorded on the day by SBS Hindi team - which was broadcast on SBS Punjabi on August 1, 2017





