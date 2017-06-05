Nain Singh Sailani's centenary commemoration in Perth on June 1

His records show that he worked as a "labourer", before he enlisted in Perth on Feb 7. The Simla-born Anzac was assigned to the 44th Infantry Battalio and sailed from Fremantle on June 6, 1916, disembarking at Plymouth (in England) a month and half later on July 21.





He was then sent to the war-front in Belgium, and records show that on June 1, 1917, he was "killed in action." A telegram was sent to his father in Simla (India), informing him of the casualty. Later records note that the father, Runjore Singh, was deceased by then, and all further communication was sent to Pte Nain Singh's mother.





She was later informed that her brave son was the recipient of three medals - the British War Medal, the Victory Medal and the 1914/15 Star.





Her permission was sought to bury the remains of Pte Nain Singh at a memorial in Belgium itself. A record preserved at the National Archives of Australia shows that he was buried with honour at the Strand Military Cemetery in Ploegsteert Wood, Belgium - in plot 2, Grave 10.





