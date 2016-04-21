SBS Punjabi

An Indian Anzac's lost medals return to Australian soil - and will be on proud display this Anzac Day

Nehchal Singh with his great grandfather's medals, won as an Indian Anzac

Nehchal Singh with his great grandfather's medals, won as an Indian Anzac Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 21 April 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 21 April 2016 at 6:24pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Pte Desanda Singh was an Indian Anzac, who went to WW1 as a member of the 3rd Light Horse regiment of Australian Imperial Forces and duly earned many medals for it.

Pte Desanda Singh's medals had been misplaced in the family home in India, but once his great grandson Nehchal Singh realised how invaluable they were, the family looked high and low for them - and found them!

 Nehchal is based in Melbourne, and recently, brought the medals back to Australia - the very land where his great grandfather was decorated with these medals.

Medals won by Indian Anzac Pte Dessanda Singh, of Australian Imperial Forces in WW1
Medals won by Indian Anzac Pte Dessanda Singh, of Australian Imperial Forces in WW1 Source: SBS Punjabi


 And this Anzac Day, Nehchal and his family will proudly participate in the Dawn Service, as well as the Anzac Day March - proudly displaying these medals.

 Here's an interview with Nehchal, about finding the medals, bringing them back to Australian soil, and about the anecdotes he's unearthed about Pte Desanda Singh (his great grandfather), in the ancestral village in India

 


