An Indian Anzac's lost medals return to Australian soil - and will be on proud display this Anzac Day

Pte Desanda Singh's medals had been misplaced in the family home in India, but once his great grandson Nehchal Singh realised how invaluable they were, the family looked high and low for them - and found them!





Nehchal is based in Melbourne, and recently, brought the medals back to Australia - the very land where his great grandfather was decorated with these medals.





Medals won by Indian Anzac Pte Dessanda Singh, of Australian Imperial Forces in WW1 Source: SBS Punjabi





And this Anzac Day, Nehchal and his family will proudly participate in the Dawn Service, as well as the Anzac Day March - proudly displaying these medals.





Here's an interview with Nehchal, about finding the medals, bringing them back to Australian soil, and about the anecdotes he's unearthed about Pte Desanda Singh (his great grandfather), in the ancestral village in India









