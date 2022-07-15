SBS Punjabi

Major report released on the prevention of violence against women and children

Rear view of an unrecognizable abused woman sitting on her bed looking out the window.

On average a woman in Australia dies every nine days at the hands of their current or former partner. Source: Getty Images

Published 15 July 2022 at 2:07pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
A major report on the prevention of violence against women and children has been released, almost six months after it was handed to the government. Nearly 500 experts contributed to the “stakeholder consultation” report by Monash University, that will inform Australia's next National Plan to end violence against women and children.

On average a woman in Australia dies every nine days at the hands of their current or former partner.

A long-awaited report that's just been released is hoping to change that.

The report by Monash University was finalised in January, and calls for community-led and targeted solutions for marginalised groups.

Federal, State and Territory Women’s Safety Ministers will meet next Friday (July 22), in the hopes of finalising the next National Plan.

The last one, implemented by then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard, expired at the end of last month.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth has told the ABC she wants to ensure there’s a “transparent process” in developing the national plan.

With lived experience of family violence, Liana Papoutsis has advocated for strong action on the issue, and hopes the new government will move faster than the last.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

