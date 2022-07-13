Where does Australia stand on renewable energy?

The Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering [[ATSE]] has released a new report that suggests how renewable energy can help manage the country's present energy crisis.





The cost of electricity generation in Australia has risen to almost 115 per cent above the previous record-high average wholesale price.





Electricity accounts for 34 per cent of Australia's carbon dioxide emissions, so decarbonizing the sector is crucial if the country is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.





The report titled the Here and Now of the Energy Transition report suggests that the country’s energy crisis is an opportunity to hasten the transition to a low-emission future.





Ausgrid’s Former Managing Director, George Maltabarow, says by 2050, net-zero emissions will require an increase in solar and wind technology as well as an additional 10,000 kilometres of new transmission infrastructure.





