Where does Australia stand on renewable energy?

Solar panels are seen at solar farm on the northern outskirts of Canberra, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Solar panels are seen at solar farm on the northern outskirts of Canberra. Source: AAP

Published 13 July 2022 at 1:16pm
By Omoh Bello
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

As Australia continues to battle an energy crisis and price hikes, a new report shows where the nation stands on renewable technologies. Experts in the energy industry are meeting at the Sydney Energy Forum this week to talk about how renewables can be used on the path to net-zero.

The Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering [[ATSE]]  has released a new report that suggests how renewable energy can help manage the country's present energy crisis.

The cost of electricity generation in Australia has risen to almost 115 per cent above the previous record-high average wholesale price.

Electricity accounts for 34 per cent of Australia's carbon dioxide emissions, so decarbonizing the sector is crucial if the country is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The report titled the Here and Now of the Energy Transition report suggests that the country’s energy crisis is an opportunity to hasten the transition to a low-emission future.

Ausgrid’s Former Managing Director, George Maltabarow, says by 2050, net-zero emissions will require an increase in solar and wind technology as well as an additional 10,000 kilometres of new transmission infrastructure.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

