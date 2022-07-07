SBS Punjabi

Renters face increasing pressure to find and keep homes

Signage for a real estate property is seen in Carlton North, Melbourne, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Real estate in Carlton North, Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 7 July 2022 at 3:40pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
New figures are showing people who rent are under increasing pressure to find and keep affordable homes. A new report from Anglicare Australia has laid out a plan to tackle housing affordability over the next 20 years that calls for changes in government policy.

Owning a home has been known as "the great Australian dream".

But as numerous inquiries have established, there's a problem with how much they now cost.

Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg admitted as much last year, as the latest senate investigation into housing affordability got underway.

The main issue for renters is price.

Homes cost a lot to lease and tenancy groups say there's a lack of protections for renters in terms of the quality that must be offered, or the amount of time someone can stay.

Joel Dignam says there is also no real limit on how much landlords can increase the rent.

Anglicare's new report on housing affordability offers a plan out of the crisis.

They're calling for a trial of secure, long-term leasing models for mainstream private tenancies.

But it's not clear how soon, or if at all, any of these potential changes might happen.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers is already flagging the upcoming October budget won't have everything that people want.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

