Majority of children with mental health issues get no help

Teddy

Source: Pixabay

Published 13 June 2019 at 12:38pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:47pm
By Michelle Rimmer, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Eighty percent of Australian children with high-level mental health symptoms are not accessing any help at all. That's according to a study of 5000 children which looked at potential barriers preventing access to mental health services. Harleen Kaur reports.....

