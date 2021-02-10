Making a career change amid COVID-19 especially hard for mature job seekers

VERTO’s Skills Checkpoint program runs across the three states of Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales and Victoria targeting workers aged 45 to 70 who may have become unemployed or at risk of being made redundant.





Maxwell admits that in addition to ageism, culturally and linguistically diverse mature-age applicants tend to also encounter language barriers.





He suggests looking for industries that are in demand in your local area as well as identifying employers with cultural values that align with yours.





While they may be highly skilled in where they came from, unfortunately, when they present their qualifications to some employers they may not recognise those. There are some opportunities out there for them to have those transferred across with some universities or also they might just need a bit of a skill top up to be recognised in this country.





