Making a career change amid COVID-19 especially hard for mature job seekers

Career change amid Covid-19

Career change amid Covid-19 Source: Getty

Published 11 February 2021 at 9:35am, updated 25 July 2022 at 1:45pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Prior to the pandemic, Australia’s mature workforce was already battling ageism with 68 per cent of employers indicating that they were unwilling to employ workers over 50 in a 2018 survey by the Australian Human Resources Institute.

VERTO’s Skills Checkpoint program runs across the three states of Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales and Victoria targeting workers aged 45 to 70 who may have become unemployed or at risk of being made redundant.

Maxwell admits that in addition to ageism, culturally and linguistically diverse mature-age applicants tend to also encounter language barriers.

He suggests looking for industries that are in demand in your local area as well as identifying employers with cultural values that align with yours.

While they may be highly skilled in where they came from, unfortunately, when they present their qualifications to some employers they may not recognise those. There are some opportunities out there for them to have those transferred across with some universities or also they might just need a bit of a skill top up to be recognised in this country.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

