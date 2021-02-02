Settlement Guide: Helping your kids cope with the pandemic

The Australian Department of Health website states that only 4.5 per cent of COVID-19 cases have been in school-aged children. Meanwhile, Dr Bowen’s studies show a lower rate of transmission at New South Wales schools drawing from the example of SARS-CoV-2 cases linked to schools up to the end of term three last year.





Out of nearly 6000 contacts traced only less than one per cent of transmission occurred.





The Australian public health advice does not require children under the age of 12 to wear masks.





While it is not part of the Australian culture to wear a mask in everyday life, Julianne, a Brisbane paediatric nurse suggests role-playing at home to familiarise your children with wearing one in case the health advice changes.





Dr Bowen says while practicing at home helps, parents need to teach their children the correct procedures of putting on and taking off a face mask.





Make sure that you are just touching the parts that are around your ears. Because the part at the front is where anyone who cough near you will put respiratory virus there so we really need to be practicing how to get it on. Making sure that we clean our hands before and after putting it on. Check the kids can wear it safely and comfortably and are familiar with how to do it.





