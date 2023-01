England-based Punjabi Bhangra singer Malkit Singh has collaborated with rapper YOYO Honey Singh to reproduce India's first bhangra hip hop number 'Gur Nalo Ishaq Mitha', originally sung by Malkit Singh.





The remake is sung and composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, featuring Malkit Singh -The Golden Star.











