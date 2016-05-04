Man with a heart of gold - Shashi kochar

Mr Kochar is the founder of ‘ Friends of the Children Foundation ’ which is a ‘not-for-profit’ Australian organisation focused on creating a better future for our children. This foundation was launched in 1998 when Mr Kochhar realised that a better future could only be achieved through striving for improved health and by creating more awareness towards our environment. He subsequently formed this foundation and has dedicated all his resources towards raising much needed funds to provide better health through the world famous ‘Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal’.





Source: Supplied





He also tackles environmental education issues by working with the ‘Clean up the World’ and ‘Clean Up Australia Day’ foundations. More than 18 years on, the foundation’s primary focus remains on raising funds and working with organisations that are involved in providing better health and education for our citizens of tomorrow.



