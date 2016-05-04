SBS Punjabi

Man with a heart of gold - Shashi kochar

Mr Shashi Kochar

Mr Shashi Kochar

Published 4 May 2016 at 10:26pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 7:19pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Mr Shashi Kochar is well known philanthropist from Melbourne who has devoted his life to the welfare of the community.

Mr Kochar is the founder of ‘
Friends of the Children Foundation
’ which is a ‘not-for-profit’ Australian organisation focused on creating a better future for our children. This foundation was launched in 1998 when Mr Kochhar realised that a better future could only be achieved through striving for improved health and by creating more awareness towards our environment. He subsequently formed this foundation and has dedicated all his resources towards raising much needed funds to provide better health through the world famous ‘Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal’.

Ever so busy in social work.
Source: Supplied


He also tackles environmental education issues by working with the ‘Clean up the World’ and ‘Clean Up Australia Day’ foundations. More than 18 years on, the foundation’s primary focus remains on raising funds and working with organisations that are involved in providing better health and education for our citizens of tomorrow.

In this interview, Mr Kochar talks to Preeti McCarthy about the funds raised so far through
Good Friday Appeal
and also what his organisation needs moving forward.

