Manmeet Alisher: Petition for Justice

Manmeet Alisher

Source: Supplied

Published 16 August 2018 at 5:49pm
By Manpreet K Singh
A public petition to get 'Justice for Manmeet Alisher' has gathered over 25,000 signatures in a matter of a few days.

The petition was started by Melbourne based Jasvinder Sidhu. Hear our interview with him by clicking on the link above. 

To read more about this story, click on the link below.

READ MORE

Justice for Manmeet Alisher petition gathers 25,000 signatures



