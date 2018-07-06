SBS Punjabi

Many Australians may never be able to repay credit card debt: report

SBS Punjabi

File photo of credit cards

File photo dated 03/09/13 of credit cards. Source: Press Association

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 July 2018 at 4:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:41pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

An Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) review into millions of credit card accounts shows many consumers are overwhelmed by debt. One in six Australians is struggling with credit card debt they may never be able to repay, according to alarming research by the financial regulator.

Published 6 July 2018 at 4:15pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:41pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Melbourne-based Beverley Ferguson's financial problems started when her husband died ten years ago. 

The pensioner received a credit card in the mail and says she was quickly drowning in debt.

"Very worrying, very worrying. How can I pay a $10 k debt when I've got no money, and it was a worry, a constant worry every day, I dreaded the phone ringing. Because I'd know they were ringing me again and I didn't know what else I can do." 

The 70-year-old has since received financial advice to get back on track. 

But a new report by the financial regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission or ASIC, has found a staggering one in six Australians is still struggling with credit card debt.
ASIC Executive Michael Saadat has been studying the figures. 

"I think one of the key findings of our report is that one in six Australians is struggling with their credit card debts. Which means that they're either behind in repayments, they're making consistently low minimum repayments or they're completely using their full credit limit over an extended period of time. And for those consumers who are struggling with their credit card debts they are paying very high rates of interest over a long period ." 

Outstanding balances on credit cards now total $45 billion dollars.
And of the 21.4 million credit card accounts ASIC reviewed consumers could have saved a whopping $621 million dollars in interest in a single year if they had switched to a more appropriate credit card with a lower rate. 

Consumer advocate Christopher Zinn is advising customers to take control of their own finances.

"Take control yourself. Now there are many low rate cards, the big four banks offer them, a range of other providers offer them too. You can get down to 8 per cent, in terms of the purchase, that's pretty good as opposed to 21%. So move to lower rate cards, get in control of your cards don't let them control you." 

The report warns moving debt from one card to another can also lead to trouble for some customers. 

ASIC is proposing tougher regulations to ensure consumers are only given credit limits that can be repaid within three years.

The new laws would come into effect in January. 

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

More from SBS Punjabi

Beware: ATO is targeting these tax claims this year

Beware of fake $50 notes

Easy trick to save deposit for your first home

Property prices likely to soar in this Australian city

Sydney, Melbourne property prices record worst fall since 2012



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?